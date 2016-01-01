Dr. Saya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Saya, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Saya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.
Dr. Saya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Colorectal Care PA4809 N Armenia Ave Ste 220, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 445-7342
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saya?
About Dr. Justin Saya, MD
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1093940041
Education & Certifications
- HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saya works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Saya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.