Dr. Shaber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justin Shaber, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Shaber, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Shaber works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Cardiovascular Associates540 Union Blvd, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-2555
-
2
South Shore University Hospital301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (844) 727-5795
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaber?
I had been experiences infrequent episodes (abiut 3-4X/yr for 12-24 hrs) of A-fib for about 8 years, but in June of 2014 it became constant and breathing was very difficult as were my normal activities. I saw Dr. Shaber and his approach was calm, professional, and he spent as much time as I needed (no rushing) and answered all y questions and even posed more himself. He performed the ablation procedure at St. Francis Hospital (great place) and I was finally able to breathe as soon as I woke up.
About Dr. Justin Shaber, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255598595
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaber works at
Dr. Shaber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.