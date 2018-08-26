Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Smith, MD
Dr. Justin Smith, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Rmh Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
University of Virginia Medical Center1215 Lee St, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-2203
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
I highly would recommend Dr. Justin Smith to anyone who would need a neurosurgeon. My father just recently had back surgery by him and he is excellent. Has a very good bed side manner, pays attention to patient detail. He is very knowledgeable and explains it to where you can understand everything. Once my father was done with surgery and was in recovery and had a few minor issues to work out the doctor and his team and the hospitals team where on it.
About Dr. Justin Smith, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548463102
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of California San Francisco
- Mayo Medical School
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities, Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.