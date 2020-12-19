Overview

Dr. Justin Somerville, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Somerville works at Somerville Surgical, LLC in Columbia, MD with other offices in Catonsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.