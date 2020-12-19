Dr. Justin Somerville, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somerville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Somerville, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Somerville, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.
Locations
Somerville Surgical, LLC10700 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 695-9950
St Agnes Healthcare405 Frederick Rd Ste 202, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (443) 612-9287
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Somerville performed two recent surgeries on me in 2020, ane an appendectomy and also the removal of an area of my colon. Prior to both surgeries his consulation was excellent as he explained the need for both operations. He was thorough and descriptive and answered all my questions. In addition, he referred me to other doctors who were needed in their respective areas of expertise in an effort to help with my serious medical problems. I found him to be the consummate professional and an excellent surgeon. In speaking with several nurses he has an excellent reputation in his field for exhibiting precision in his work. I would highly recommended him.
About Dr. Justin Somerville, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023016672
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Drexel University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
