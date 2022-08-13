Overview

Dr. Justin Sorenson, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, IN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Sorenson works at Clarksville Dental Care in Clarksville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.