Dr. Justin Spooler, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Spooler, MD
Dr. Justin Spooler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Spooler's Office Locations
Carolyn Kassabian MD Inc. A Professional Corp.11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 261, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 361-0917
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fixed my back pain that has been haunting me for over 10 years
About Dr. Justin Spooler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962619924
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spooler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spooler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spooler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spooler has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spooler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooler.
