Overview

Dr. Justin Spooner, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Spooner works at Beaches Laser Spine and Pain Medicine in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dystonia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.