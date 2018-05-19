Overview of Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM

Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Sussner works at Barry Sussner DPM in Suffern, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.