Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sussner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM
Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Sussner works at
Dr. Sussner's Office Locations
-
1
Barry Sussner Dpm222 Route 59 Ste 305, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-2442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sussner?
I bought my 6-year-old daughter in for orthotics. I found Dr. Sussner to be very engaging and my children had a good time in the office. He made us feel comfortable. Great guy and all-around good doctor!
About Dr. Justin Sussner, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578592093
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sussner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sussner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussner works at
Dr. Sussner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sussner speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.