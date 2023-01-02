Overview of Dr. Justin Sybesma, MD

Dr. Justin Sybesma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Niles, MI. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Sybesma works at Spectrum Health Lakeland Orthopedics, Niles in Niles, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.