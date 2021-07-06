Dr. Teiwes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Teiwes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Teiwes, MD
Dr. Justin Teiwes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Teiwes works at
Dr. Teiwes' Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates, MD, PC2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 410, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teiwes?
I been seeing Dr. Teiwes for over 15 years he is a wonder doctor takes the time to answer all my questions and explains everything in a way I understand he is also pro active and gets ahead of any health issues to treat early.. When it comes to Kidney issues he for sure knows he’s stuff ??.. Very thankful to have him as my doctor
About Dr. Justin Teiwes, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- Male
- 1558315085
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Saint Louis University
- Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teiwes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Teiwes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Teiwes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teiwes works at
Dr. Teiwes has seen patients for Proteinuria, Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teiwes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Teiwes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teiwes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teiwes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teiwes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.