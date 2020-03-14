Dr. Justin Tenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Tenney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Tenney, MD
Dr. Justin Tenney, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tenney works at
Dr. Tenney's Office Locations
Southern Ent Associates Inc604 N Acadia Rd Ste 101, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 446-5079
Southern Ent Associates4425 HIGHWAY 1, Raceland, LA 70394 Directions (985) 537-7546
Monty J Rizzo MD2308 E Main St Ste B, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (985) 446-5079
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are blessed to have an outstanding physician and compassionate individual in our area to serve at such a high level.
About Dr. Justin Tenney, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245448224
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Tenney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenney.
