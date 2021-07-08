Overview of Dr. Justin Thompson, MD

Dr. Justin Thompson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Thompson works at Dallas Pain Consultants in Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.