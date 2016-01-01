Dr. Justin Thulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Thulin, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Thulin, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Justin F Thulin, MD1151 E 3900 S Ste B259, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 266-7325
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Justin Thulin, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023057098
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thulin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thulin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thulin has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thulin.
