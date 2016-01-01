See All Pediatricians in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Justin Triemstra, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Justin Triemstra, MD

Dr. Justin Triemstra, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM).

Dr. Triemstra works at Spectrum Health Medical Group in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Triemstra's Office Locations

    Spectrum Health Medical Group
    Spectrum Health Medical Group
330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 391-2123

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Justin Triemstra, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588002661
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago - Downtown (GME)
    • University of Chicago - Downtown (GME)
    • Loyola University of Chicago Stritch (SOM)
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Triemstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Triemstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Triemstra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Triemstra works at Spectrum Health Medical Group in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Triemstra’s profile.

    Dr. Triemstra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triemstra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triemstra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triemstra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

