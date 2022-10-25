See All Cardiologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Justin Trivax, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Trivax, MD

Cardiology
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Justin Trivax, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Trivax works at Mhp Cardiology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Steven Nissen, MD
Dr. Steven Nissen, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Dresing, MD
Dr. Thomas Dresing, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Ajay Bhargava, MD
Dr. Ajay Bhargava, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mhp Cardiology
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 354-9666
  2. 2
    Millennium Diagnostic Center
    28625 Northwestern Hwy Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 945-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Trivax?

    Oct 25, 2022
    Fantastic bedside manner, and really put us at ease. Fully explained everything to us, and the why, where's and how's of all. Ensured that all of our questions were answered, and he truly made us feel as if he cared not only about the physical wellbeing, but the emotional wellbeing as well. Great doctor! I will not be going to any other cardiologist!
    Dr. Trivax is amazing! — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Trivax, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Trivax, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trivax to family and friends

    Dr. Trivax's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Trivax

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Trivax, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Trivax, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174566095
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Trivax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trivax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trivax has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Trivax, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.