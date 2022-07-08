Dr. Vader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Vader, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Vader, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital, HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital Springfield, Mercy Saint Francis Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Locations
Center for Advanced Medicine South5201 Mid America Plz Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 362-1291
- 2 4590 Childrens Pl Ste 3401, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (800) 521-3275
Comprehensive Health Partners Inc1020 N Mason Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-1291
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1291
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Jersey Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Mercy Saint Francis Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is thorough and patient. Also he introduces himself by his first name and NOT as Doctor??? I couldn't ask for better.
About Dr. Justin Vader, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vader has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.