Dr. Justin Virojanapa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Virojanapa, DO
Dr. Justin Virojanapa, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Virojanapa's Office Locations
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8990
West Chester Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center7690 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Virojanapa was very attentive after my spinal fusion. He promptly returned my calls and addressed any and and all concerns i had post surgery.
About Dr. Justin Virojanapa, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
