Dr. Justin Wade, DPM
Overview of Dr. Justin Wade, DPM
Dr. Justin Wade, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wade's Office Locations
Beltline Foot and Ankle Specialists PA1601 N Belt Line Rd Ste A, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 288-7441
Wylie Foot Ankle Specialist2300 W FM 544 Ste 230, Wylie, TX 75098 Directions (972) 288-9034
Forney Foot and Ankle Specialist124 E US Highway 80 Ste 104, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 288-7441
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr Wade several times and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Justin Wade, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770744211
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Barry Univ
- Austin College
