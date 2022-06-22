Dr. Justin Walden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Walden, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Walden, MD
Dr. Justin Walden, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. Walden's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 300, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walden?
Excellent. He is a down to earth, and quite eloquent physician who explains every detail without dumbing but down, yet explaining what procedures took place and telling you what to expect. He is also friendly and thoughtful.
About Dr. Justin Walden, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Shoulder, Elbow, and Hand Clinic
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
