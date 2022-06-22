Overview of Dr. Justin Walden, MD

Dr. Justin Walden, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Walden works at CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.