Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD

Sports Medicine
Overview of Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD

Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, MD. 

Dr. Waltrous works at Mssmi in Pasadena, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD and Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waltrous' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mssmi
    8096 Edwin Raynor Blvd Ste C, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 702-2453
  2. 2
    Lifebridge Health Physical Therapy
    1011 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 848-3990
  3. 3
    National Spine & Pain Centers - St. Agnes
    3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 240, Baltimore, MD 21229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 644-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679890636
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waltrous has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waltrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltrous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltrous.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

