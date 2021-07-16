Dr. Waltrous has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD
Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, MD.
Dr. Waltrous works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waltrous' Office Locations
-
1
Mssmi8096 Edwin Raynor Blvd Ste C, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (443) 702-2453
-
2
Lifebridge Health Physical Therapy1011 Baltimore Blvd, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-3990
-
3
National Spine & Pain Centers - St. Agnes3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 240, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 644-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waltrous?
Dr. Waltrous is a wonderful listener and is very skilled -- we are so thankful for his help!
About Dr. Justin Waltrous, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1679890636
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waltrous accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waltrous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waltrous works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltrous. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltrous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltrous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltrous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.