Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weatherall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD
Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Weatherall works at
Dr. Weatherall's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Surgery | Boca Raton670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weatherall?
Dr. Saperstein referred my mom to Dr Weatherall for an ankle evaluation pre-knee replacement. We were so worried about the arthritic ankle stability. Dr weatherall greeted us with a smile, evaluated X-rays and ankle, his assessment, ankle brace and surgical clearance! Mom wore her brace for the first 4hrs, instant relief! We are so thankful for Dr.Weatherall’s kindness, skills and knowledge. Dr Saperstein & Dr Weatherall are excellent physicians!
About Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669677928
Education & Certifications
- Orthocarolina O.L. Miller Foot &amp; Ankle Institute Foot &amp; Ankle Fellowship|Orthocarolina O.L. Miller Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Institute Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Fellowship
- New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
- New York University - Bellevue Hospital Center|New York University-Bellevue Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weatherall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weatherall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Weatherall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Weatherall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weatherall works at
Dr. Weatherall has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weatherall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weatherall speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weatherall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weatherall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weatherall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weatherall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.