Dr. Justin Wentworth, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Wentworth works at Latrobe Area Hospital in Latrobe, PA with other offices in North Huntingdon, PA and Mt Pleasant, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.