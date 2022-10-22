Dr. Justin Weprin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weprin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Weprin, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Weprin, MD
Dr. Justin Weprin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Weprin's Office Locations
Columbus Obstetricians - Gynecologists Inc.150 Taylor Station Rd Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 434-2400
Columbus Obstetricians -gynecologists Inc.775 W Broad St Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 434-2400
- 3 151 Clint Dr, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 434-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Justin Weprin, his the best he trait everyone the same, I'm African and I'm so happy for the way he treats me. I recommend him to all community.
About Dr. Justin Weprin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871776831
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weprin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weprin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weprin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Weprin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weprin.
