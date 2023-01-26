Overview of Dr. Justin West, MD

Dr. Justin West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.



Dr. West works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.