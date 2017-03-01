Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD
Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Woodstock, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Affiliated Ear Nose and Throat Physicians2441 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (847) 515-8400
Advent984 Willow Rd Ste H, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (888) 938-3838
Milwaukee Office2885 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Directions (414) 771-6780
Advent925 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 200, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (414) 771-6780
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very enthusiastic and is a good listener. If you have concerns he will check it out fully even if he doesn't share your concerns. He trusts his patients to understand their own body and what doesn't feel right. His is okay with you seeing another doctor in the practice. I felt I needed to see someone right away and he couldn't. I really think this is great, not all doctors are comfortable with this.
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Wittkopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wittkopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wittkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
