See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Woodstock, IL
Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD

Neurotology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD

Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Woodstock, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Wittkopf works at Affiliated Ear Nose and Throat Physicians in Woodstock, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL, Milwaukee, WI and Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wittkopf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Ear Nose and Throat Physicians
    2441 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 515-8400
  2. 2
    Advent
    984 Willow Rd Ste H, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 938-3838
  3. 3
    Milwaukee Office
    2885 N Mayfair Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-6780
  4. 4
    Advent
    925 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 200, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-6780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
EMG (Electromyography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wittkopf?

    Mar 01, 2017
    He is very enthusiastic and is a good listener. If you have concerns he will check it out fully even if he doesn't share your concerns. He trusts his patients to understand their own body and what doesn't feel right. His is okay with you seeing another doctor in the practice. I felt I needed to see someone right away and he couldn't. I really think this is great, not all doctors are comfortable with this.
    — Mar 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wittkopf to family and friends

    Dr. Wittkopf's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wittkopf

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043460850
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wittkopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wittkopf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wittkopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wittkopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wittkopf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wittkopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wittkopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.