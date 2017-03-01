Overview of Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD

Dr. Justin Wittkopf, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Woodstock, IL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Wittkopf works at Affiliated Ear Nose and Throat Physicians in Woodstock, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL, Milwaukee, WI and Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.