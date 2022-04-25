Overview

Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and West Medical Center.



Dr. Woodhouse works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.