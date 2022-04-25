See All Dermatologists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD is a Dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and West Medical Center.

Dr. Woodhouse works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery
    3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 337-6631

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • West Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Dr. Woodhouse performed MOHS surgery on my lip. He is excellent! He took his time with me, explained everything well. During the recovery he was available to help with questions and throughout my recovery and follow up he has been equally attentive at making sure the area was healing well.
    — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225128556
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodhouse works at Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Woodhouse’s profile.

    Dr. Woodhouse has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

