Dr. Justin Woodruff, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University
Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.
Banner Health Clinic - N Higley Rd Ste 2061920 N Higley Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
I would highly recommend Dr. Woodruff. He did a full replacement on my left knee two years ago and now this year have to have my right knee done. Plan on seeing him sometime in the next couple of weeks. My left knee is just wonderful.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodruff has seen patients for Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodruff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.
