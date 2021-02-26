See All Family Doctors in Mount Pleasant, WI
Dr. Justin Woods, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Justin Woods, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Woods, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Woods works at Wheaton Franciscan Medical Grp in Mount Pleasant, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Rx 1101
    3807 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 687-8150
  2. 2
    Woods Family Practice LLC
    5401 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 444-3608

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis, Premature - Deafness - Diabetes Mellitus - Photomyoclonus - Nephropathy - Degenerative Neurologic Disease Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WEA Trust

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Woods?

    Feb 26, 2021
    Dr. Woods is a true professional and he really cares about his patients health. His assistant Linda is friendly and always gets right back to me if I have any questions. I highly recommend Dr. Woods Family Practice!!
    JG — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justin Woods, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Woods, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Woods to family and friends

    Dr. Woods' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Woods

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Woods, MD.

    About Dr. Justin Woods, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952470965
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woods works at Wheaton Franciscan Medical Grp in Mount Pleasant, WI. View the full address on Dr. Woods’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justin Woods, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.