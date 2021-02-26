Dr. Justin Woods, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woods is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Woods, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Woods, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, WI. They completed their residency with Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Woods works at
Locations
Ascension Rx 11013807 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53405 Directions (262) 687-8150
Woods Family Practice LLC5401 Spring St, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 Directions (262) 444-3608
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woods is a true professional and he really cares about his patients health. His assistant Linda is friendly and always gets right back to me if I have any questions. I highly recommend Dr. Woods Family Practice!!
About Dr. Justin Woods, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1952470965
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.