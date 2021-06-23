See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Downey, CA
Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD

Emergency Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD

Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. 

Dr. Yanuck works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA with other offices in Boston, MA and Irvine, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Emergency Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Leary, MD
Dr. John Leary, MD
4.2 (15)
View Profile

Dr. Yanuck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center
    9333 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 657-7000
  2. 2
    Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Critical Care Pain Medicine
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 643-2652
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pain specialists of Orange County IRVINE
    35 Creek Rd, Irvine, CA 92604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 297-3838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Yanuck?

Jun 23, 2021
Dr. Yanuck is INCREDIBLE. He is insightful, sympathetic and is up on all the latest medications and therapies. He is the least possible intervention kind of doctor that cares about his patients well being and not his bottom line. I had seen well over 10 different doctors and none of them suggested the easy to implement, new ideas he had and they worked. He cares and is incredibly talented. I would recommend him to anyone.
Carla Arzente — Jun 23, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yanuck to family and friends

Dr. Yanuck's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Yanuck

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD.

About Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235592478
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine and Pain Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Yanuck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Yanuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanuck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanuck.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.