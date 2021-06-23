Dr. Yanuck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD
Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA.
Dr. Yanuck works at
Dr. Yanuck's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center9333 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 657-7000
Massachusetts General Hospital Department of Anesthesia Critical Care Pain Medicine55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 643-2652Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Pain specialists of Orange County IRVINE35 Creek Rd, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 297-3838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yanuck?
Dr. Yanuck is INCREDIBLE. He is insightful, sympathetic and is up on all the latest medications and therapies. He is the least possible intervention kind of doctor that cares about his patients well being and not his bottom line. I had seen well over 10 different doctors and none of them suggested the easy to implement, new ideas he had and they worked. He cares and is incredibly talented. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Justin Yanuck, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1235592478
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Yanuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanuck works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanuck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanuck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanuck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanuck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.