Overview of Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD

Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Zbrzezny works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.