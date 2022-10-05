Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zbrzezny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD
Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Zbrzezny's Office Locations
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (617) 638-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He walks you through his care plan and does a great job explaining what the issues are.
About Dr. Justin Zbrzezny, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zbrzezny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zbrzezny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zbrzezny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zbrzezny has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zbrzezny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zbrzezny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zbrzezny.
