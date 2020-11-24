Overview of Dr. Justin Ziemba, MD

Dr. Justin Ziemba, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Ziemba works at Scheie Eye Institute of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Stone Removal and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.