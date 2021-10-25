Overview of Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD

Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Zumsteg works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.