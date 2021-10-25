Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zumsteg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD
Overview of Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD
Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Zumsteg works at
Dr. Zumsteg's Office Locations
Orlando Health1222 S Orange Ave Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions
- 2 7243 Della Dr Ste I, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 842-0060
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, outstanding, wonderful orthopedic surgeon specializing in wrist and hand surgery is Justin William Zumsteg,MD.. The surgery he performed on me eliminated years of chronic debilitating wrist pain that traveled into my hand, fingers and forearm. For post operative recovery I’m now doing stretching and strengthening exercises on my wrist, regaining its strength and total movement about nine weeks after surgery. My wrist gets stronger and more flexible by the day. Non-specialist surgeon first recommended physical therapy which worsen the pain. Then an injection also worsen the pain.
About Dr. Justin Zumsteg, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528385473
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Florida
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zumsteg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zumsteg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zumsteg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zumsteg works at
Dr. Zumsteg has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zumsteg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zumsteg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zumsteg.
