Dr. Justina Deitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justina Deitz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Deitz works at
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Bergen Medical Associates269 Livingston St, Northvale, NJ 07647 Directions (201) 967-8221
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Aliona Rudys MD19-21 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 620-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Dr. Deitz is incredibly personal and gets to know her patients. She wants to understand how you feel on the prescribed medicines. She is quick to report blood work results. The office phone system sometimes leaves you on hold too long but it’s worth it. Also always on time for appointments which my former endo office never was. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Justina Deitz, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
