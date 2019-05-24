Overview

Dr. Justina Deitz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Deitz works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Northvale, NJ, Emerson, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.