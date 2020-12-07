Dr. Justina Taube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justina Taube, MD
Overview of Dr. Justina Taube, MD
Dr. Justina Taube, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Univ. Cancer & Treatment Center12811 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (713) 503-2710
Affinity Aesthetics Cosmetic Surgery Center2724 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 503-2710Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
My experience several years ago was great! Dr. Taube was very personal and is a complement to her profession!
About Dr. Justina Taube, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- University Of Houston, Central
Dr. Taube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taube speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taube.
