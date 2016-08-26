See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roswell, NM
Dr. Justine Crowley, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Justine Crowley, DO

Dr. Justine Crowley, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.

Dr. Crowley works at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, NM with other offices in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crowley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
    300 W Country Club Rd Ste 130, Roswell, NM 88201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 625-2669
  2. 2
    Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 982-2463

Hospital Affiliations
  • Eastern New Mexico Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Justine Crowley, DO

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649303777
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New England College Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justine Crowley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

