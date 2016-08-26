Dr. Justine Crowley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justine Crowley, DO
Overview of Dr. Justine Crowley, DO
Dr. Justine Crowley, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Dr. Crowley works at
Dr. Crowley's Office Locations
Eastern New Mexico Medical Center300 W Country Club Rd Ste 130, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 625-2669
Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center1970 Roanoke Blvd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 982-2463
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I have ever had, too bad she is only an orthopedic surgeon! My first visit, she spent over 2 hours with me, explaining all my options. I went back a week after to pick up medication, she was in surgery that day and came up to see me between surgeries! I could not be happier with the decision I made for her to do my operation. My ACL dislocation, grade 3 looks 110% better! Had surgery on Thu and she called me on Sun to make sure I was okay and that my pain was under control. ? her
About Dr. Justine Crowley, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1649303777
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Dr. Crowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowley.
