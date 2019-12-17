Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvestre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD
Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital
Dr. Silvestre works at
Dr. Silvestre's Office Locations
-
1
Justino Silvestre MD3524 Tamiami Trl Ste 201, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-8136
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Desoto Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very very good
About Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1760463053
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Veteran Affairs Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silvestre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silvestre accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silvestre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silvestre works at
Dr. Silvestre has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silvestre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvestre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvestre.
