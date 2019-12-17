Overview of Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD

Dr. Justino Silvestre, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They completed their residency with Lenox Hill Hospital



Dr. Silvestre works at Justino Silvestre MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.