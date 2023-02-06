Dr. Justo Maqueira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maqueira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justo Maqueira, MD
Overview of Dr. Justo Maqueira, MD
Dr. Justo Maqueira, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Maqueira works at
Dr. Maqueira's Office Locations
-
1
Panama City103 E 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 916-5507Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maqueira?
I had a most excellent interaction, as always. I feel he is the best doctor to care for my issues and recommend him highly.
About Dr. Justo Maqueira, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790774420
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Med Center
- Bayfront Medical Center - St. Petersburg FL
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maqueira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maqueira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maqueira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maqueira works at
Dr. Maqueira has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maqueira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maqueira speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Maqueira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maqueira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maqueira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maqueira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.