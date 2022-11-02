Dr. Justus Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justus Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Justus Thomas, MD
Dr. Justus Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Kingwood22659 Highway 59 N, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 858-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

I will admit that the waiting time is very long, 2+ hrs long. However, Dr. Thomas is thorough and takes the time to explain procedure. My cataract surgeries went well and I am happy to say I now have 20, 20 vision. I would rate my experience as a 4-1/2 stars. The only thing that keeps me from giving a 5 is the long wait time.
About Dr. Justus Thomas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med Cullen Eye Ctr
- U T Houston Hermann Hosp
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Drusen and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.