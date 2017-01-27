Overview of Dr. Justyna Obara, MD

Dr. Justyna Obara, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Obara works at Jefferson Health Woodbury in Woodbury, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.