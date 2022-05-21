Overview

Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Zlatanic works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.