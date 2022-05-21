Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD
Overview
Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
-
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
-
2
Jusuf Zlatanic, MD132 E 76th St Ofc 2G, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 794-0833
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
His assistant Bernadette was extremely helpful and nice Dr was through
About Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English, Croatian, Russian and Serbian
- 1821189804
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Belgrade
Dr. Zlatanic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zlatanic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zlatanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
-
Dr. Zlatanic speaks Croatian, Russian and Serbian.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatanic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatanic.
