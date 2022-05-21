See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD

Pain Management
3.9 (41)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Zlatanic works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC
    535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-2828
  2. 2
    Jusuf Zlatanic, MD
    132 E 76th St Ofc 2G, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 794-0833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsule Endoscopy
Celiac Disease
Colitis
Capsule Endoscopy
Celiac Disease
Colitis

Treatment frequency



Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Croatian, Russian and Serbian
    NPI Number
    • 1821189804
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Belgrade
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jusuf Zlatanic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zlatanic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zlatanic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zlatanic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zlatanic works at Northwell Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zlatanic’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Zlatanic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zlatanic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zlatanic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zlatanic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

