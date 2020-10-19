Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goicochea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD
Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Goicochea's Office Locations
Next Generation Pediatrics LLC5622 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 657-9445
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful physician; reassured me that my ventral hernia was a relatively simple and short surgery. Outstanding bedside manner. Highly experienced and with an "old world European/South American" manner; described to me by another MD as "the surgeon's surgeon." Dr Goicochea operates out of the Massachusetts Avenue Surgery Center which has low-volume personnel traffic and high COVID protocols, thus very safe. I am glad Dr Goicochea is in my life.
About Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Wash Hospital Center
- Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goicochea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goicochea accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goicochea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goicochea has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goicochea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goicochea speaks Italian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goicochea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goicochea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goicochea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goicochea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.