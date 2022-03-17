Dr. Juveria Abdullah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdullah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juveria Abdullah, MD
Overview of Dr. Juveria Abdullah, MD
Dr. Juveria Abdullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Abdullah's Office Locations
Integrative Health and Wellbeing436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 697-9355
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juveria Abdullah is my Primary Integrative Health and Wellness physician. Dr. Abdullah has a keen sense of understanding my post-chemo logic. She is very patient, listens and provides continued guidance and solutions which has improved my well-being. Dr. Abdullah has provided referrals; successful I would add, that has hastened my healing and recovery. Thanks Dr. Juvy and team. Blessings,
About Dr. Juveria Abdullah, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdullah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdullah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdullah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdullah works at
Dr. Abdullah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdullah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdullah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdullah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.