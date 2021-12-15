Dr. Juveria Tawwab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tawwab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juveria Tawwab, MD
Overview
Dr. Juveria Tawwab, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Dr. Tawwab works at
Locations
Multicare Physicians2605 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 119, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 878-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optimum HealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing ,she explains everything in detail,and makes you feel comfortable, dedicates the necessary time so you understand the procedure and the treatment that you are going to have
About Dr. Juveria Tawwab, MD
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174781710
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tawwab has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tawwab accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tawwab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tawwab works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tawwab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tawwab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tawwab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tawwab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.