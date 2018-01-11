See All Pediatricians in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Juvy Young, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Juvy Young, MD

Dr. Juvy Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Young works at DAVID L PASS MD INC in Mission Viejo, CA with other offices in Blythe, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher B. Lin Inc.
    27725 Santa Margarita Pkwy Ste 225, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 305-8805
  2. 2
    Sac Health System
    500 N Broadway, Blythe, CA 92225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 474-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Back Pain
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 11, 2018
    Dr. Young has been a great pediatric doctor for my kids, now 6 and 3 years old. She takes time to listen to concerns, diagnose and discuss. She isn’t quick to prescribe medications if other solutions are available. All of the office staff and nurses are loving and thoughtful. My kids are very comfortable going there. Once my daughter had to visit the ER, and before I called to schedule a follow up, Kelly called me and prioritized our appointment. Would highly recommend Dr. Young!
    — Jan 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Juvy Young, MD
    About Dr. Juvy Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1750421707
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juvy Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

