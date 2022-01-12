Overview of Dr. Jyh Lu, MD

Dr. Jyh Lu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Lu works at Neurological Health PC in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.