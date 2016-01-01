See All Oncologists in Springfield, OH
Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD

Medical Oncology
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD

Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Springfield, OH. 

Dr. Challa works at Springfield in Springfield, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Challa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield
    148 W North St, Springfield, OH 45504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 323-5001
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Rutan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Health Urbana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Lymphoma
Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases
All Lymphoma
Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases

All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mt. Carmel
    • MultiPlan
    • Nationwide
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528144250
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

