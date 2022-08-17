Dr. Jyothi Mattam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyothi Mattam, MD
Overview of Dr. Jyothi Mattam, MD
Dr. Jyothi Mattam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mattam works at
Dr. Mattam's Office Locations
North Atlanta Psychiatry3582 OLD MILTON PKWY, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 225-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am unsure of the polarized reviews. Dr. Mattam has been 100% attentive and caring to my health issues during my years attending her. She is very specific on her needs from YOU as a patient. Her visits are to-the-point and you're not sitting in a waiting room for hours before the appointment. If you LISTEN to her and follow the instructions she prescribes for your specific issue then you will have no problems. Overall an amazing doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Mattam for anyone seeking help in the field of psychiatry!
About Dr. Jyothi Mattam, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1306978929
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mattam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mattam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattam.
