Dr. Jyothi Mekapati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyothi Mekapati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Psg Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mekapati was outstanding with both my husband and I when we had our colonoscopies. The process was very efficient from beginning to end, she makes direct eye contact and listens. We were both very impressed and happy with our experience and will use her as needed in the future.
About Dr. Jyothi Mekapati, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1235305269
Education & Certifications
- Psg Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mekapati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekapati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekapati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekapati has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekapati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekapati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekapati.
