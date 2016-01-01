Dr. Jyothi Mettu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mettu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyothi Mettu, MD
Dr. Jyothi Mettu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mettu works at
Dr. Mettu's Office Locations
East Ky Pulmonary & Associates387 Town Mountain Rd Ste 108, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 437-4925
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1255327805
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Mettu accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mettu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mettu works at
Dr. Mettu speaks Hindi.
