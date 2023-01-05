Dr. Nannapaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jyothi Nannapaneni, MD
Dr. Jyothi Nannapaneni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Capital Area Obgyn Associates4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 308, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 781-7450
North Carolina Heart Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 784-6206
Capital Area Obgyn1110 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 200, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 467-2249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had monthly visits with Dr Nannapaneni, she was friendly and listens to all questions I had and suggested. She responds quickly to emails and calls for any question you have which is most important from patient perspective.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Dr. Nannapaneni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nannapaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nannapaneni speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nannapaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nannapaneni.
